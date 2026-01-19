Drivers, Others Rush To Scoop AGO From Overturned Tanker In Apapa

Some drivers, women and people under the Liverpool market risked their lives on Monday to scoop diesel from an overturned tanker on top of the Apapa bridge.

The incident happened when a tanker carrying diesel upturned at the Liverpool Bridge and spilt its contents at about 7.45 am.

It was gathered that traffic authorities, including Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), as well as Police officers from the Area B police station, were immediately deployed to the scene to cordon off traffic to avoidan explosion.

It was learnt that the incident crippled business activities on the Apapa-Mile 2 axis for over three hours, following a traffic jam as police, others were trying to prevent an explosion and loss of lives.

Notwithstanding the presence of security and warning, they brought buckets, jerrycans and other containers to scoop the products

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said that the road leading to the bridge was initially closed to traffic following the incident.

According to the agency, “the road on Liverpool bridge inward Apapa that was cordoned off has been reopened after the contents have been neutralised by men of Lagos State Fire Service.

“LASTMA officials are doing the needful, and traffic is expected to move better, while we await the arrival of a tow truck.”