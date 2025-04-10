Drivers Jailed Over Mob Attack On LASTMA Officials

Share

A Lagos State Mobile Court has sentenced two commercial bus drivers, Mohammed Musa and Muhammed Nasara, to three months’ imprisonment each for orchestrating a violent assault on operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

According to a statement by LASTMA’s General Manager, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, and signed by the Director of the Public Affairs and Enlightenment DeEgbetokun partment, Mr Taofiq Adebayo, yesterday, the incident took place on April 7 near the LASTMA Central District, specifically at Zone 9 in Victoria Island, a key point along the Victoria Island/Lekki corridor.

The assault was triggered following the lawful apprehension of a white commercial minibus bearing the registration SMK 742 YJ for traffic infractions near Mekwen Bridge at Inward Flag House.

Eyewitnesses recounted how the minibus driver, refusing to accept the consequences of his infraction, mobilised support by summoning fellow commercial transport operators.

The arrival of additional forces in two minibuses (GGE 995 YF) escalated the situation, as the group launched a premeditated and vicious attack on LASTMA officials carrying out their duty. The rapid intervention of security personnel halted the attack, leading to the immediate apprehension of the suspects.

The Mobile Court’s ruling reveals LASTMA’s commitment to maintaining order on Lagos roads and deterring similar acts of aggression by commercial transport operators.

In his statement, Mr BakareOki, emphasised that the verdict sends a clear message that any act of violence against LASTMA personnel in the course of duty will be met with uncompromising legal action.

“The court verdict will serve as a necessary deterrent to unruly elements within the motoring public,” Mr Bakare-Oki stated.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

