Drivers Docked For Alleged Expired Insurance Certificate

Five taxi drivers were on Friday brought before an Abeokuta Chief Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Isabo for allegedly driving with expired insurance certificate.

The five defendants are Akeem Ekundayo, 50, Fafiolu Abiodun, 58, Rasheed Adeosun, 73, Oyemade Olanrewaju, 54, and Muyideen Popoola, 50.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of driving without valid certificate of insurance. The Prosecutor, Insp. Lawrence Olu-Balogun told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Feb. 12 about 11:00a.m at Kenta Housing Estate Junction in Abeokuta.

He said the defendants were commercial taxi drivers who had no valid insurance certificate of their vehicles. He added that they drove their taxi’s with an expired insurance certificate.

Olu-Balogun, however, said the offence contravened Section 3(1) of the motor Vehicle Third Party Insurance Act, Cap 223, Vol. 15, Laws of the federation applicable in Ogun.

The Magistrate, Dr. B.O Ilo granted the defendants bail in the sum of N250,000 each with one surety, who must be licensed bondsman registered with the Ogun government. Iloba adjourned the case until March 7 for hearing.

