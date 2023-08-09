Drivers, Commuters Bemoan Deplorable Roads In Edo

The drivers and commuters plying the ever-bever-busy-Ekpoma-Auchi road have decried the deplorable roads in Edo State.

The situation prompted the Edo State Government to penultimate week mount billboards pleading with residents and road users to bear with the state government.

Mr Anthony Isesele, a driver with one of the popular transport companies in the State who regularly plies the Eve road, said the situation is unbearable, as kidnappers and other criminal-minded people take advantage of the state of the road to kidnap unsuspecting commuters. He also said the cost of maintaining their vehicles has become a burden. Hear him.

“Edo State is a transit state that connects the southwest to the southeast and as well the south to the north.

“The government of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole expanded about 16 billion naira to rehabilitate federal government roads in Edo State. Oshiomhole knows that the ultimate beneficiaries of the so-called federal government roads are the Edo people, who also bear the brunt of the horrible, nauseating, and nightmarish state of the roads in Edo, both federal and state. Obaseki reimbursed the #16 billion some months ago and he is telling us that we should bear with the Edo State Government and that the roads belong to the Federal government.

“Has Obaseki fixed the state roads? Just go to the communities in Edo State and see the kind of roads that are there. I am coming from Auchi now, take your time and go to the villages in the three senatorial zones and see for yourself. Are you, not a journalist? And in any case, why is the Edo State Government collecting taxes from vehicles plying these federal roads?”

Also, Agnes Moses, a trader in Ekpoma, Edo State, said they were surprised to see the screaming billboards that tell you to “bear with the Edo State Government” over the deplorable state of the roads. “I was surprised to wake up last week to see this billboard in Ekpoma. The road has become impassable, how long are we supposed to bear with the state government? So the government cannot even apply palliatives measures to see that this place becomes motorable at all? This is part of the reason, why food items are expensive because aside from the fuel subsidy removal, the bad state of the road also contributes to the high cost of foodstuff in Edo and neighboring states.” She said.

Earlier, commenting on the state of the federal road in Edo State, the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of failing in his responsibilities to the people of the state.

The state chairman of the party, Col. David Imuse (retd), while addressing journalists in Benin, said “I am addressing you today with regards to the recent statement made by the Edo State government regarding the state of Federal Roads in the state. We want to use this forum as a vehicle to bring the attention of the good people of our state to the failures of the current administration, led by Governor Godwin Obaseki, which greatly exacerbated the issue at hand.

“First and foremost, it is important to note that the Benin Stormwater project, which was intended to address the issue of flooding and erosion in Benin City, was not completed by Governor Obaseki. This lack of progress has contributed to the worsening flood and erosion problems in our state.

“Furthermore, the state government led by Mr. Godwin Obaseki has engaged in gross misuse of funds allocated to Edo state by the federal government over time.

“You are aware that over N16 billion was refunded to the state under the watch of Obaseki for the federal roads fixed by his predecessor in office, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, during his tenure as governor.

“Additionally, another N21 billion was given to Edo stat