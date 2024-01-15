Driver, Two Others Burnt In Anambra Auto Crash

At least three persons have reportedly died in an auto crash involving a commercial bus heading towards Ekwulobia from Awka, in Anambra State on Sunday evening.

Three persons, the driver of the vehicle and two passengers were burnt beyond recognition after the vehicle swerved off the road, somersaulted and burst into flames. The incident took place along the Ezinano-Nkwo Agulu section of the Agulu road.

An eyewitness said the victims comprised of the driver and two passengers (a male and a female). A survivor, Mr. Chinonso, recounted the harrowing incident, stating, "Our 14-seater Mitsubishi bus, loaded at Amawbia to transport us to Ekwulọbịa.

“Unfortunately, the vehicle veered off the road, somersaulted, and caught fire. I, along with other passengers, managed to escape, but our attempts to aid the three victims were thwarted by the intense flames.’