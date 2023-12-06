Driver, Toddler Die In Ogun Road Crashes

A bus driver, simply identified as Alfa Rafiu, and a two-year-old girl, have been crushed to death in separate road accidents in Ogun state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Ogun state command, Omolola Odutola confirmed the accidents to journalists in a statement in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

The PPRO said, a truck driver, Emmanuel Alfred who was driving recklessly along Ibafo, rammed his vehicle into a commercial bus, killing the driver.

According to Odutola, the driver of the commercial bus, marked, KWARA AFN 890 YNL, was repairing his bus when the truck rammed into it.

She said the truck driver had been arrested by the police.

“The driver, Alfa Rafiu, lost his life on the spot, his corpse has been deposited at the Real Divine Touch Mortuary in Ibafo. The vehicle has been recovered at the police station for safekeeping purposes”, the PPRO said.

Odutola said the second accident occurred at Warewa on Saturday, December 2.

She said a vehicle crushed a two-year-old girl to death at Warewa in Obafemi Owode local government area of the state.

“Another fatal accident occurred at Warewa when one Tunde Poopola reported on December 2, 2023, that while he was driving along Ganu road, while getting to the 12th Avenue entrance, a driver did not notice that his rear tire had rammed over a child and continued driving

“When people around the area saw what happened, they shouted at the driver, who then stopped to know what went wrong.

“The driver and other people rushed the 2-year-old to the Patti Robbo Clinic, but they were later referred to the Broadland Hospital in Magboro.

“Unfortunately, the two-year-old was later confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“The driver has been properly detained. The child’s corpse had been released for burial after they insisted on taking the deceased victim’s corpse”, the PPRO said.