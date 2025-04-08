Driver Survives As Car Falls Off Otedola Bridge In Lagos

Share

A vehicle fell off Otedola Bridge and plunged into a canal in Lagos following an accident that occurred on yesterday morning. Reports suggested the car had four occupants, all of whom reportedly sustained varying degrees of injury.

In a post on its X page yesterday, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said only the driver was rescued and taken to hospital.

“Report of an accident of a car that fell from Otedola Bridge, the driver has been rescued and taken to a nearby hospital,” the post reads.

“There is backlog from Otedola Bridge to Berger inward Secretariat, but our officers are on scene managing the situation effectively. “Other officers are also on ground doing the needful.”

The incident is coming weeks after a gas-laden tanker keeled over under the bridge, sparking an explosion that killed two and injured six.

