Driver Survives As 40ft Container Crashes Onto Car In Lagos

A Toyota Camry driver narrowly escaped death on Monday after a 40-foot loaded container fell on his vehicle at Mile 2, en route to Apapa, Lagos.

The incident, involving a car with registration number LSR 293 HJ, prompted a swift response from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

In a statement issued on Monday, the LASTMA’s Director of Public Affairs, Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed the driver’s rescue and immediate medical attention.

The joint team also successfully removed the crushed car from under the container while ensuring security with assistance from the Kirikiri Police Division.

Efforts to clear the container and manage the resulting traffic are ongoing.

LASTMA’s General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, emphasized the need for truck drivers to properly secure containers to prevent such accidents, reiterating LASTMA’s commitment to road safety.

