Driver Slumps On Wheel, Dies In Osun Accident

An unidentified driver of a mini commercial bus popularly called “Korope”, on Wednesday, died in an accident that happened on the Olaiya overhead bridge in Osogbo, Osun State.

The accident happened around 1:40 pm involved two vehicles; a mini Intercity bus with registration Reg No: FNN836XA and a Toyota Camry private with LND546FC.

Five persons, one male and four involved in the accident, three were rescued and taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

An eyewitness, Mrs Funmi Adeyemo told our Correspondent at the scene of the incident that the accident, occurred when the Intercity bus driver allegedly slumped while on the wheel.

She said that the bus veered off the road and collided with a vehicle parked on the roadside resulting in the death of the driver while some passengers sustained severe injuries.

“One of the passengers attempted to take control of the bus before it collided with a Toyota Camry car parked on the roadside,” she said.

According to her, another passenger jumped out of the moving bus and hit her head on the ground sustaining injuries on her head and eyes.

” I saw people shouting as the vehicle lost control, but a female passenger managed to steer the vehicle down the bridge before it collided with a vehicle parked on the highway.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in Osun, Mr Henry Benamaisia, confirmed the accident when contacted.

Benamaisia said that the accident occurred in the afternoon, but the swift response of the personnel of the corps to the scene prevented a gridlock on the road.

The sector commander said that the injured passengers were immediately taken to hospital for medical attention while the corpse of the driver was deposited at the morgue.

Benamaisia appealed to road users to be safety conscious when driving and to refrain from consumption of drugs, alcohol or any harmful substances while driving.

