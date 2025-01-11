Driver sentenced to 5 years for grievous harm to police officer

Share

A Lagos State High Court in Ikeja has sentenced 38-year-old driver Sunday Okodo to five years imprisonment for causing grievous bodily harm to a police officer, David Zapania, attached to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

Delivering judgment, the court, presided over by Justice Oyindamola Ogala found Okodo guilty on three out of the five charges brought against him by the Lagos State Government (LASG).

The charges include causing grievous bodily harm, reckless and dangerous driving, and driving without a valid driving licence. He was discharged and acquitted of the remaining charges.

The incident occurred when Okodo, attempting to evade arrest for driving against traffic (one-way), hit Officer Zapania with his vehicle.

Counsel for the LASG, Babajide Martins, argued that the case was of significant public interest and urged the court to impose the maximum sentence.

Okodo, arraigned on November 10, 2021, initially pleaded not guilty to all charges.

However, during sentencing, his counsel, Mr Ohemu, appealed for leniency, citing his status as a first-time offender and his responsibility to his elderly mother.

Before issuing the verdict, Justice Ogala allowed Okodo to speak. He expressed remorse, stating, “I am sorry, ma.”

Justice Ogala explained that sentencing must balance retribution, deterrence, and societal protection while considering the interests of the victim, the convict, and society.

She sentenced Okodo to four years imprisonment for causing grievous bodily harm and an additional one year for reckless driving.

Additionally, he was fined N20,000 for driving without a valid licence. The sentencing, according to Justice Ogala, will run concurrently.

However, the judge noted that the period Okodo spent in custody from February 2021 to November 2024 would be taken into account.

