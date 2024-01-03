Driver Rams Into Ondo Carnival Procession, Kills Organiser

Tragedy struck in Ikare Akoko, Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Tuesday, when an articulated vehicle rammed into a carnival organised by the youth, killing one person in the process.

The occurrence which took place at the Okela axis of the ancient town, left two others injured and are currently being treated at an undisclosed hospital.

The victims were said to be among those embarking on a procession for the carnival.

The vehicle involved in the accident was identified as a J5 bus, which was said to be passing through the town. An okada rider who claimed to have witnessed the accident claimed that the driver was speeding before crashing into the procession, which was mostly youths.

One Dies, Others Injure In Ondo Auto Accident However, the okada rider, who simply gave his name as Kunle, added that the youths from Olokelede in Ekan were marching in a procession from Ekan to Okela, the designated venue for the carnival when the incident occurred. “The youths from Ekan were on their way to Okela when the J5 ran into them. The person who drove the vehicle was actually speeding when he drove into them.” The Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in Ikare-Akoko, Ropo Alabi, revealed that operatives of the corps usually provide services to those who inform them of such events.