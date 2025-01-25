Driver Rams Into Ibadan Pharmacy, Kills One, Injures Another

Share

A reckless driver of a Mercedes Benz car on Saturday rammed into a pharmacy store in Ibadan, Oyo State killing an Okada rider and injuring another person.

The fatal accident occured around 2 pm on Saturday afternoon at Osuntokun Junction Bodija, opposite Zenith Bank.

The pharmacy store which the car rammed into was destroyed, while two other vehicles of customers parked in front of the pharmacy were also affected.

According to an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, “An overspeeding black Mercedes saloon car coming from Osuntokun Avenue, crossed the main Bodija-UI Road and went headlong into the Pharmacy near Grandex Stores, instantly killing an okada rider who was dropping off his passenger at the pharmacy.

“The driver of the Mercedes was severely injured and has been rushed to University College Hospital (UCH).

“The body of the okada rider was retrieved inside the shop and taken to UCH morgue”, the witness said.

