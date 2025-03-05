Driver, Motor Boy Burnt To Death In Ibadan Tanker Explosion

Share

Tragedy struck at Orita Challenge, Ibadan, Oyo State capital early yesterday as petroleum tanker driver and his motor boy were burnt to death when their lorry lost control, hit a concrete, overturned and burst into flames.

Though the identities of the driver and his apprentice are not yet known, New Telegraph learnt that the accident was a result of brake failure when the driver was trying to negotiate the roundabout.

General Manager, Oyo State Fire Service, Mr Yemi Akinyinka, confirmed the incident, saying, “The fire incident was reported at exactly 05:01 on Tuesday 4th March, 2025.

Immediately, the address was taken, the fire personnel, led by ACFS Olubunmi Christy was promptly deployed to the scene of incident.

“On arrival, it was a fallen petrol tanker in front of a petrol station. We swiftly swung into action.

