Driver, Motor Boy Burnt In Ibadan Tanker Explosion 

Tragedy struck at Orita Challenge, Ibadan, Oyo State capital in the early hours of Tuesday when a petroleum tanker driver and his motor boy were burnt to death.

The incident occured when their tanker lost control, hit a concrete, overturned and burst into flames.

Though the identities of the driver and his apprentice were not known, New Telegraph learnt that the fire incident was as a result of break failure when the driver was trying to negotiate the roundabout.

General Manager, Oyo State Fire Service Mr Yemi Akinyinka confirmed the incident, saying, “The fire incident was reported at exactly 05:01 on Tuesday 4th March, 2025.

The immediately, the address was taken, the fire personnel, led by ACFS Olubunmi Christy was promptly deployed to the scene of incident.

“On arrival, it was a falling petrol tanker in front of a petrol station. We swiftly swung into action. The foam chemical compound was applied and the fire was put under control within a short period.

“The driver and motor boy of the truck were burnt, recovered and handled over to the FRSC and conveyed to the hospital.

“The Sumal Food Limited firemen were also in attendance to assist. The agency’s personnel are still at the scene doing cooling so as to completely extinguish the fire.

“The fire incident was as a result of break failure when the driver was trying to negotiate the roundabout, in front of Total Filling Station and hit the concrete, somersaulted and caught fire”, he said.

