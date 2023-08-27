Driver Kills Sexagenarian In Ogun

A 24-year-old driver identified as Quzeem Olaniyan reportedly killed a 60-year-old man named David Rotimi on Sunday, August 27 in Ogun State.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred in Ilara along the Agbowa route via the Ogijo area of the state.

Confirming the incident, Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola claimed that Olaniyan crashed his Lexus ES 350 with the licence plate KJA 363 JB Lagos while driving from Ogijo to Agbowa, striking a pedestrian who was crossing the street nearby.

Odutola claimed that even though the man had been transported earlier to a local hospital, a doctor on duty had later confirmed his death. The statement partly read, "The impact on the pedestrian was fatal; he was rushed to Main Frame Hospital in Ogijo and later referred to General Hospital in Ikorodu, Lagos, where the doctor on duty confirmed him dead.

"The corpse has been evacuated to Jas Private Mogue at Ita Oluwole Ogijo for preservation while efforts are underway to reach his family members. The vehicle has been recovered at the Ogijo Police Station for VIO inspection. "Taking a review of previous weeks, cases of accidents of different natures topped the chart. The Motorpol and Traffic Section of the Ogun State Police Command is sending out a caution to motorists, motorcyclists, cyclists, and pedestrians to exercise measures of patience, reduce speeding, and comply with other traffic rules for safer roads in the state."