Driver Kills Policeman In Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command on Sunday said a bus driver killed one of its officers, ASP Anthony Ogbodo.

According to a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga on Sunday, the driver of the bus had conveyed him to the hospital at Enugwu Ukwu before he gave up the ghost.

He said, “The driver has been arrested and taken into custody while the fatal accident is being investigated.

“This is to debunk insinuations on social media attributing the death of the officer to different causes.

He added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has assured that justice will be speedily dispensed in the case.