Driver Killed, Passengers Abducted Along S/East Road

Gunmen have reportedly hijacked and abducted all passengers in GUO Motors travelling from Lagos State to the South-East region of Nigeria.

New Telegraph reported that in the process of the abduction, the gunmen killed the bus driver and abandoned a young girl after taking her parents and other passengers.

Although the specific location of the incident could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report, evidence indicated that it occurred on Friday.

Voices in a video of the incident released by Senator Ned Nwoko on his X (formerly Twitter) account suggested the vehicle was coming from Lagos.

In the video circulated on Saturday, a voice said: “This bus is coming from Lagos. We stopped together at Akure and ate.”

Meanwhile, the Senator condemned the attack, citing it as one of the grounds for the self-defence bill he is pushing in the National Assembly.

Senator Nwoko, who voiced concern over how the security authorities handled the abduction threat, stated that if the driver or any of the passengers had a gun, the kidnappers would not have gotten away with it.

The attack elicited strong reactions from Nigerians who held the same belief that if this is the law of self-defence and residents are allowed to carry firearms, the kidnapping monster will undoubtedly be defeated.