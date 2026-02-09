Driver, Conductor Die In Anambra Tanker Explosion

Two persons lost their lives yesterday following a tanker explosion opposite the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) office along the Ihiala-Onitsha Road in Ihiala Loca Government Area of Anambra State.Sector Commander (FRSC), in Anambra, Mrs Bridget Asekhauno, confirmed the incident to journalists in Awka.

Asekhauno said the incident involved a commercial tanker with no registration number, conveying inflammable content and a motorcycle with no registration number.

“Eyewitnesses said the tanker driver who was on speed, lost con- trol and rammed into a roadside barricade before an explosion occurred, which also affected a motorcycle trailing behind. “The explosion led to the deaths of the tanker driver and his conductor, while the motorcycle rider sustained injuries and was rescued.

“A total of three male adults were involved in the crash, with two fatalities recorded while one injured victim was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala, for treatment.

The sector commander explained that FRSC rescue operatives, alongside personnel of the fire service, responded promptly to the incident and successfully extinguished the fire. She commiserated with the families of the deceased and urged motorists to adhere strictly to speed limits and remain at- tentive while driving to prevent avoidable crashes.