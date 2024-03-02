Driver, Conductor Die In Adamawa Road Crash

A truck driver and his conductor on Friday died in a single collision at Azia Junction on the Owerri-Ihiala Expressway in Ihiala Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra State confirmed the unfortunate incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, saying the collision was most likely caused by overspeeding and a loss of control.

Irelewuyi further disclosed that the accident involved an unidentified commercial driver of a Mercedes truck with the registration number XD131NSH.

“According to eyewitnesses, the driver was on speed, lost control of the vehicle, rammed into a big gutter by the roadside and crashed.

“A total of two male adults, including the driver and conductor, were involved in the crash. Both of them were killed.

“The dead victims were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Mortuary, Ihiala by good Samaritans before the arrival of the FRSC rescue team.

“However, the FRSC rescue team has removed the debris littered on the expressway and normalcy in human and vehicular movement has been restored,” he said.

While sympathizing with the relatives of the deceased victims, the Sector Commander encouraged motorists to avoid excessive speeding and stay within safe speed limits.

“Let’s drive to stay alive, road safety is everyone’s responsibility, ” Irelewuyi said.