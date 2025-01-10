Driver Burnt To Death As Vehicle Catches Fire Along Lekki-Epe Expressway

Share

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has reported that a yet-to-be-identified driver was burnt to death after his vehicle caught fire along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Confirming the tragic incident, LASTMA spokesperson, Adebayo Taofi said the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a moving truck.

According to Taofiq the impact of the collision led the vehicle to catch fire while the driver was trapped in the inferno. He stressed that efforts by emergency responders could not salvage the driver from death as he was recovered dead.

“The incident involved a Toyota Highlander Jeep (GGE 432 JC) and an empty Sino tipper truck.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the Toyota Highlander Jeep, travelling inward Ajah, lost control while in motion, veered across the expressway, and collided with the moving Sino tipper truck heading toward Epe.

“The collision resulted in the Toyota Highlander catching fire, with the driver tragically trapped inside.”

“The body of the driver was said to have been handed over to his family.

LASTMA Officers, in conjunction with the Lagos State Fire Services (Epe Division), acted swiftly to extinguish the fire and recover the remains of the driver.

“The deceased’s body was subsequently handed over to his family members, who arrived at the scene from Epe.”

