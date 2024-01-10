Driver Arraigned For Alleged Business Breach, Cheating

A 30-year-old Christopher Otimejin has been docked in a Grade 1 Area Court in Kabusa, Abuja, over alleged cheating and breach of trust.

The Prosecutor, C.C. Okafor, had informed the court that Otimejin, a resident of Shara Estate, Abuja, breached a business agreement reached with the complainant, Dooshima Kittikaa.

Okafor alleged that Kittikaa gave her vehicle to the defendant for commercial use, with the agreement that he would remit N35,000 on a weekly basis.

The prosecution also informed the court that Otimejin failed to make the remittances as agreed with the complaint.

“After three weeks, he only remitted for two weeks, and he refused to pay the balance of N35,000,” he said.

The prosecutor stated that the complaint was made at the Kabusa Police Station on January 6. However, the defendant entered a plea of not guilty to the allegations.

The Judge, Malam Abubakar Sadiq, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000, with one surety in the same amount, and postponed the matter till January 23 for further proceedings.