The Senior Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Brian Driscoll has been appointed as the Acting Director of the agency following the resignation of Christopher Wray and the retirement of Deputy Director, Paul Abbate.

The development was communicated in an internal email from Driscoll to FBI employees and sighted by New Telegraph on Tuesday morning.

Driscoll, who recently served as the Special Agent in charge of the Newark Field Office, expressed his commitment to ensuring continuity within the Bureau during the leadership transition.

“We will work closely with the current FBI leadership team and the transition team at the Department of Justice to serve as a bridge between the FBI’s previous permanent leadership team and the next one,” he wrote.

Joining him in the Bureau’s interim leadership is Robert Kissane, the special agent in charge of counterterrorism in New York, who has been tapped by Acting Attorney General James McHenry to serve as acting deputy director of the FBI.

New Telegraph reports that the interim appointments come as President Donald Trump’s nominee for FBI director, Kash Patel, awaits Senate confirmation.

Patel, a former senior official in Trump’s administration, is widely regarded as a staunch ally of the president and has been a vocal critic of the FBI’s handling of high-profile investigations in recent years.

Driscoll emphasized the importance of maintaining focus on the FBI’s mission during the transition.

“Our goal is to keep the focus on the Bureau’s essential work, those we do the work with, and those we do the work for — the American people,” he noted in his email.

As the FBI navigates this period of change, all eyes will be on the Senate confirmation process for Kash Patel.

