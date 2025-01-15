Drinking Tea Proven To Delay Biological Ageing –Study

Share

A study led by researchers in China, has shown that the daily habit of drinking tea could be delaying the biological ageing of consumers Results of the study are published in ‘The Lancet Regional Health journal’.

The research team behind this study, based at Sichuan University in Chengdu, China, mined data from a sizable sample of 5,998 British participants aged between 37 to 73, and 7,931 Chinese individuals aged 30 to 79.

Participants opened up about their tea-drinking habits, shedding light on the type of tea they savored — whether green, black, yellow, or oolong, and their daily consumption levels. The study’s findings are eye-opening.

Regular tea drinkers appear to flaunt signs of slower biological ageing. The magic number seems to be around three cups or six to eight grams of tea leaves each day, offering the most clear cut anti-ageing benefits.

