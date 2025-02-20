Drinking Bottled Water Exposed To Intense Sun Dangerous – Expert

Share

A public health expert at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) Uthman Mubashir yesterday raised concerns about the dangers of drinking bottled water and soft drinks left under sun, highlighting potential health risks.

Mubashir highlighted the risks of consuming water stored in plastic bottles exposed to high temperatures, warning that temperatures as high as 45°C could be harmful.

He noted that this practice, which was commonly observed in shops and stalls across Ilorin, could have serious health implications.

Mubashir pointed out that the popular sight of bottled water, soft drinks, and “pure water” in nylon bags left under the sun was not only unhygienic but also potentially harmful.

He referenced scientific research indicating that the chemicals used in plastic bottles could leach into the water when exposed to excessive heat, potentially causing serious health issues, including an increased risk of cancer.

