Dribble For Peace Launches With Court Unveiling In Mali

Giants of Africa, a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering African youth through basketball, alongside its founder, sports executive and UN Sustainable Development Advocate Masai Ujiri, have announced Dribble for Peace, the latest phase of their groundbreaking Built Within initiative.

Launched in 2021, Built Within is Giants of Africa’s commitment to building 100 community basketball courts across the continent. Just five years into the initiative, the organisation has already constructed 45 courts across 13 countries.

Dribble for Peace expands the effort to the continent’s Sahel region, focusing on communities facing ongoing social and environmental challenges.

“Now we are going to the places that need sport for peace the most,” shares Masai Ujiri. “Dribble for Peace will reach more than 10 countries across the Sahel, bringing basketball and opportunity to communities facing conflict, instability, and environmental decline.

Because basketball is more than just a game. It’s a bridge, a way to bring people together across divides, a way to nurture leadership, inspire resilience, and build hope that extends far beyond.