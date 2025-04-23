Dreams, Visions: Teen Path To Growth – Paul

Share

Renowned Christian gospel musician, Mr. Bakulipanam Percy Paul, has emphasized the transformative role of dreams and visions in shaping the lives of teenagers, describing them as divine tools for identity formation, purpose discovery, and personal growth.

Speaking during a lecture titled “Destiny”, Paul defined dreams as “a divine projection of God’s transaction or communication revealing His involvement in the affairs of men,” while describing visions as “the ability to engage with information beyond the realm of creative thinking.”

According to him, the teenage years are a crucial phase of self-discovery, often marked by confusion, peer pressure, and uncertainty.

However, he stressed that with proper mindset and mentorship, dreams and visions can serve as guiding lights for young people seeking direction and meaning.

“Teenagers are at a turning point in their lives. With the right support, they can channel their divine and creative potential to discover purpose and shape their future,” Paul said.

He drew parallels between contemporary youth and biblical figures like Joseph, whose prophetic dreams played a pivotal role in his rise from adversity to influence. Paul encouraged teenagers to embrace their unique visions and use them as blueprints for success.

The lecture also called on parents, guardians, and mentors to play active roles in nurturing the spiritual and creative aspirations of young people. He emphasized that support systems are essential in helping teenagers interpret, believe in, and act upon their dreams.

Paul’s message resonated with audiences, particularly in a time when young people face increasing social and psychological pressures.

His insights served as both a spiritual charge and a practical call for the older generation to invest more in the growth and guidance of the next.

The lecture is part of an ongoing series aimed at empowering youth through faith-based mentoring and creative engagement.

