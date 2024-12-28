Dream Of Making Okpoama A Tourism Destination On Course – Sylva

Share

Chief Timipre Sylva, the former Bayelsa State Governor at the weekend said the dream of making Okpoama in Brass Local Government of Bayelsa State a proper globally recognized tourism destination is on course.

He also applauded the emerging global status of the yearly Okpoama International Beach Carnival at Brass Island, saying it has added to the steady growth of the country’s entertainment industry.

Hailing the steady growth of the entertainment industry in Nigeria, Sylva particularly applauded the performances of Patoranking, Nyanya, Spiro, and other emerging musical and comic artists that stormed Bayelsa and thrilled guests, tourists and residents that attended the carnival.

The former Minister of State for Petroleum described the event as beautiful sights and sounds from this year’s Okpoama International Beach Carnival.

He said: “Ultimately, the dream of making Okpoama a proper globally recognized tourism destination is on course.

“The best of our country’s musical talents performed and enjoyed the ambience of Brass Island.

“Indigenous musical prospects were given the chance to perform alongside Internationally recognized stars in a deliberate act of raising their stock.”

Recall that Okpoama International Beach Carnival has always paraded top musical and comic artists yearly and attracted a multitude of tourists from within and outside the state.

In the time past, Timaya, Davido, Wizkid, and Tiwa Savage were among the top artists who identified with and thrilled visitors at previous events.

The event has always presented an indispensable opportunity for people outside the state to enjoy Bayelsa hospitality and savour local state delicacies.

The 2025 Okpoama International Beach Carnival, which MC Senibo coordinated as the Master of Ceremony is usually organized by Sylva’s team and political associates including Kojo Sam to highlight the potential of Okpoama and Brass Island as a destination of choice for tourists.

