Draper Set For World Top Five After Beating Arnaldi

British number one Jack Draper cruised past Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi 6-0 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the Madrid Open and will move into the top five in the world for the first time in his career.

Englishman Draper won the first set in just 25 minutes. World number 44 Arnaldi won his first two service games in the second before Draper made the crucial break with a fierce crosscourt winner to take a 3-2 lead.

The 23-year-old Englishman, who won the Indian Wells title in March, then held serve and went on to claim victory in one hour and 17 minutes.

The dominant Draper dropped just 10 points on his serve without facing a break point and will overtake Grand Slam record-holder Novak Djokovic to move into the world’s top five on Monday.

Draper, the highest-seeded player remaining in the tournament, will face Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti or Canada’s Gabriel Diallo in his first ATP clay court semi-final. Speaking to Sky Sports, Draper said: “I feel stronger every time I play.

