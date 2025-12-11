DRAN Pushes For Overhaul Of Disability Commission

…seeks stronger legal enforcement to protect health, dignity of PWDs

At the 2025 Disability Rights Advocacy Network (DRAN) Roundtable held on Wednesday, December 3, in Lagos, disability advocates, lawyers, medical professionals and civil society leaders issued a resounding call for a complete repositioning of the Abuja-based National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD).

They argued that only a stronger, wellfunded and decentralised commission can drive the implementation of Nigeria’s disability laws and advance the health and well-being of persons with disabilities (PWDs). The event—organised by the Dr. Victoria Ulo Enyenihi Foundation with support from Patrick Speech, Punuka Foundation and others—focused on the theme “Using Legal Frameworks to Advance Disability Rights in Healthcare and Governance.”

Participants examined gaps in implementation of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018, healthcare access, and the lived realities of persons with disabilities (PWDs). Enobong Enyenihi Ozor, convener of DRAN and a lawyer with 26 years of practice, delivered a message on the urgent need to overhaul the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities. “The law is not our problem. Implementation and enforcement are the challenge,” she said.

“The commission in Abuja lacks manpower, resources and visibility. It cannot work when it is starved of funding and left to persons with disabilities alone. This is a national institution and must be staffed by skilled professionals—PWDs and non-PWDs alike.” She called for a multi-layered restructuring: establishing state and local government offices, recruiting adequate personnel, creating an enforcement unit, and building a comprehensive national database of PWDs. “You can walk into a rural health centre,” she noted.

“That is exactly how disability support offices should be—accessible everywhere. People should have a place to report discrimination, get advice, and be protected under the law.” Ozor also urged the government to fund a communications department that would run regular public awareness campaigns in local languages and partner with pro bono lawyers nationwide. “If we strengthen the commission, everything else will follow. Policies will be enforced, and dignity will be protected,” she added.

Her message to Nigerians was clear and emotional

“Persons with disabilities are not to be pitied. They are human beings with rights. Please, let us stop the stigma, stop the spiritual interpretations, stop treating them as less.

Disabilities are global, not witchcraft.” Elizabeth Idigbe, Managing Partner of Punuka Attorneys and Co-founder of Punuka Foundation, stressed the centrality of enforcement. She cited a disturbing case shared at the event: an engineer with a physical disability was denied his National Identification Number (NIN), disrupting his banking and communications.

“This is exactly why we collaborated with DRAN,” she said. “The Act says do not discriminate, yet discrimination is happening everywhere. The commission and relevant agencies must start doing their work.” Idigbe praised Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA) for progress but insisted tougher enforcement was vital: “My law firm will give him free legal services if it continues.

His dignity must be restored. Government cannot do it alone—civil society and professional groups must collaborate.” She emphasised that DRAN should compile resolutions from the roundtable and submit them to the government as a roadmap for immediate action. For Dunbiri Frank Eboh, Coordinator, Lagos Central of the Nigeria Association of the Blind, the roundtable is a catalyst for public enlightenment. “It is an advocacy programme, and very important,” he stated.

“After this, society will be more aware that yes, we have laws—but are they working?” He pointed to weak implementation, poor inter-agency coordination and lack of stakeholder engagement. He cited a misguided directive from a transport official who once told him that blind people should “snap the plate number of moving buses” when denied access. “If they knew why they were appointed, implementation would not be this poor,” he said. “The bodies overseeing enforcement are not doing their job. LASODA is trying, but much more needs to be done.”

A united call for change

Across all sessions—from governance and law to healthcare and dignity—participants agreed on one truth: Nigeria’s disability discourse must shift from sympathy to rights, from promises to action, and from centralisation to grassroots empowerment. As Ozor summed it: “Let us create a Nigeria where persons with disabilities can live full, functional and valued lives. Equality, dignity and access must be the norm—not the exception.”