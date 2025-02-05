Drama In Senate As Ned Nwoko Officially Dumps PDP For APC

Share

There was mild drama in the Senate on Wednesday, when the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko, formally resigned his membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The news of Nwoko’s defection had dominated a section of the conventional and social media in the last few weeks, when he first publicly announced his decision to dump the political platform that brought him to the country’s highest lawmaking Assembly.

The first term Senator, who was elected on the platform of the PDP in 2023, disclosed his new political Party in a letter he addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

In his explanation, Nwoko attributed his resolution to decamp to APC to unending crisis that engulfed the PDP, urging the Senate to set up an ad-hoc Committee to investigate the crisis rocking PDP with a view to safeguarding the nation’s democracy.

The letter reads “I write to formally inform you and my distinguished colleagues of my decision to resign my membership from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and consequently Join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This decision was not made lightly, but rather after deep reflection and extensive consultations with my constituents, political associates, and stakeholders across Delta North Senatorial District.

“The PDP, which once stood as a formidable platform for democratic participation and national development, has unfortunately been engulfed in persistent crises, ranging from internal divisions to a lack of clear leadership and direction.

“These unresolved conflicts have weakened its ability to function as an effective opposition, thereby threatening the very fabric of our democracy.

“Mr. President, democracy thrives on a strong and credible opposition that keeps the government in check, promotes accountability, and ensures that the voice of all Nigerians is heard.

“The continued deterioration of the PDP raises serious concerns about the future of our multi-party democracy.

“If urgent steps are not taken to address this national emergency, Nigeria risks sliding into a dangerous one-party system, which history has shown to be detrimental to governance and national stability.

“In view of this, I urge the Senate to take this matter seriously by setting up an Ad-Hoc Committee to investigate the crisis within the PDP and recommend a way forward to safeguard our democracy.

“This committee should examine the root causes of the party’s internal implosion, engage relevant stakeholders, and propose reforms that will ensure the survival of a viable opposition in Nigeria.

“I remain committed to serving the people of Delta North and contributing to the progress of our dear nation.

“Accordingly, I kindly request that my new party affiliation be reflected in the records of the Senate.”

However, the letter provoked partisan argument as the Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, described Nwoko’s defection as illegal and unconstitutional, saying that there was no faction in the PDP.

Moro argued that, whereas differences is an inevitable feature of political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party still remained as a united party in the country.

On the dispute over the party’s seat of National Secretary, the Minority Leader said that the party as a law abiding entity, held on to the subsisting verdict of the court while the legal tussle continued at the apex court.

At this juncture, the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, quickly pointed out the crisis in the PDP over the position of National Secretary, which matter is already in court is enough evidence for Ned Nwoko to dump the party.

Senator Moro however, replied that the PDP as a law abiding party has already obtained a court ruling confirming Sam Anyawu as the authentic Secretary of the party as well as a stay of execution of the Appeal Court judgement on him.

Meanwhile, Akpabio did not to set up the ad-hoc Committee as advised, to look into the immediate and remote causes of crisis in the PDP because the matter is already in court.

With Nwoko’s defection, the APC has a clear majority of 64 Senators; the PDP 33, Labour Party five while the Social Democratic Party and New Nigeria Peoples Party have two members each, and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has one Senator.

Anambra South Senatorial seat is still vacant following the death of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, and also the Edo Central seat is yet to be occupied after emergence of Senator Monday Okpebholo as Governor of Edo State.

