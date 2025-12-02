Drama In Senate As Goje Challenges Akpabio Over ‘Unparliamentary’ Conduct

A mild drama unfolded in the Senate on Tuesday as Senator Danjuma Goje of Gombe Central challenged Senate President Godswill Akpabio over what he described as an “unparliamentary act.”

Goje raised a point of order, citing Order 55 (12) (a), which states that “interaction is not allowed” during plenary sessions.

He complained that Akpabio had invited Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele and other senators to his table, interrupting the legislative business of the day.

“What I’m trying to say, Mr. President, is that what is happening now is unparliamentary. You should have done this outside. When we come to Parliament, we do parliamentary business,” Goje told his colleagues.

Although Akpabio acknowledged Goje’s point of order, stating it was “noted,” Goje insisted it was “not sustained” and demanded that the senators holding the meeting with the President vacate the table so that parliamentary proceedings could continue.

Akpabio attempted to defuse the tension by inviting Goje to join the discussion, explaining that the meeting was in continuation of the day’s sitting and related to an urgent assignment at the Presidential Villa by 1 p.m.

Goje declined, insisting: “I don’t want to be part of it. I’m opposed to this one. I will not come. It’s unparliamentary. It’s wrong.” He added that he needed to attend the Armed Forces Emblem Launch at the Presidential Villa.

The incident briefly stalled Senate proceedings but highlighted tensions over procedural conduct and adherence to parliamentary rules.