Drama in Senate as Abaribe, Umeh, Tambuwal, Six Others Defect To ADC

There was serious drama in the Senate on Thursday as nine Senators from different political platforms defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The leadership of the Senate, under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and headed by Senator Godswill Akpabio, threatened to declare Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe’s seat vacant for leaving the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), despite there being no division in the party.

Five of the Senators left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), three moved from the Labour Party (LP), and one, Abaribe, defected from APGA to ADC.

The Senators who formally announced their defections to ADC during Senate plenary are Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia), Binos Yaroe (Adamawa), Victor Umeh (Anambra), Tony Nwoye (Anambra), Lawal Usman (Kaduna), Ogoshi Onawo (Nasarawa), Augustine Akobundu (Abia), and Ireti Kingibe (Federal Capital Territory).

Letters of defection addressed to the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, were read to members by the presiding officer during plenary.

Eight of the Senators who left PDP and LP cited irreconcilable leadership crises within their parties as the main reason for their defection.

However, Abaribe, who left APGA, faced scrutiny from Senate leaders who invoked Section 68(1b and g) of the 1999 Constitution, arguing that APGA is not divided at the national level, making Abaribe’s defection potentially invalid.

Senator Barau Jibrin, Deputy President of the Senate, pointed out that Abaribe’s defection contravened the Constitution, which states that a member shall vacate their seat if they leave the party that sponsored them without the party being divided. He insisted that Abaribe should reconsider withdrawing his defection letter or risk losing his seat.

Abaribe admitted that APGA is not divided but claimed the party sacked him in September 2025, prompting his move to ADC to remain affiliated with a political party. “Mr. Senate President, Distinguished Colleagues, I have the letter and evidence of my sack by APGA,” he stated.

His disclosure sparked a stormy session between presiding and principal Senate officers, with some insisting on constitutional provisions while others showed solidarity with him.

Senate Leader, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, noted that Abaribe’s sacking from APGA could be grounds for vacating his seat under Section 68(1b) of the Constitution. He emphasized that election to the Senate requires sponsorship by a political party.

Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, commended Abaribe for his honesty and called on Bamidele to address the matter. Senator Adams Oshiomhole, representing Edo North, pointed out that APGA has no crisis and LP’s crisis had been resolved, urging that constitutional provisions be upheld.

The Senate President gave Abaribe one week to withdraw his defection letter or provide convincing reasons why his seat should not be declared vacant.

Meanwhile, Senator Seriake Dickson officially defected to the Nigeria Democratic Party (NDC) from PDP, joining ADC as the main opposition in the Senate with nine Senators.

Following the defections, PDP now has seven Senators, APGA one, NNPP one, and NDC one. APC controls 87 Senators, totaling 106, while three seats remain vacant due to the deaths of Senators from Nasarawa North, Enugu North, and Rivers South East.