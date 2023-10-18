Drama in Lagos FA as board suspends chairman over gross misconduct

The Executive Board of the Lagos State Football Association has suspended its Chairman, Mr. Fouad Oki, following some allegations of gross misconduct. Oki was given the boot yesterday during a board meeting at its secretariat in Surulere, Lagos, by a majority decision.

The board members during the meeting voted 5-4 against Oki after deliberating upon the several acts of misconduct and high-handedness against the chairman. Some of the allegations leveled against the chairman included his absence at the Nigeria Football Federation NFF Congress held in Edo State capital, Benin with no excuse and without the knowledge of the Board.

Also included in the allegations are the change of the association logo without the approval of the Board and congress, the denial of the Nigerian Professional League (NPFL) A1 camera delegates access to test-run the A1 camera prior to the commencement of the league, and total disregard for NFF instructions on NPFL rules and regulations regarding branding and streaming of matches by our affiliate, (Sporting Lagos FC)