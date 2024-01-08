New Telegraph

January 8, 2024
Drama in Ikenne as Remo beat Sunshine 2-0

I t was a late drama at the Remo Stars stadium, Ikenne, as the home team returned to the top of the table after beating Sunshine Stars 2-0. The game was heading to a draw before substitute Okon Aniekeme broke the deadlock with a goal in the second minute of the seven minutes of added time. The goal, however, caused a lot of drama after a Sunshine Stars player kicked one of the ball boys, leading to a fracas between the two sides with another substitute, Olamilekan Adams, leading the fight. It was almost a freefor-all, with both benches encroaching on the pitch and the fans also raising their voices.

It took a few minutes for normalcy to return as the referee decided to dish out a red card to Adams, and the ball boy was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. With the Sunshine Stars trying to get the equalizer against 10-man Remo, the home team pushed forward after collecting the ball in the half, with Aniekeme getting his second goal and Remo’s second of the day as the stadium erupted.

Late Eaglets' Coach, Brodericks-Imasuen, a hero –Tinubu
Bauchi gov promises monarchs