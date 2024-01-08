Drama in Ikenne as Remo beat Sunshine 2-0

I t was a late drama at the Remo Stars stadium, Ikenne, as the home team returned to the top of the table after beating Sunshine Stars 2-0. The game was heading to a draw before substitute Okon Aniekeme broke the deadlock with a goal in the second minute of the seven minutes of added time. The goal, however, caused a lot of drama after a Sunshine Stars player kicked one of the ball boys, leading to a fracas between the two sides with another substitute, Olamilekan Adams, leading the fight. It was almost a freefor-all, with both benches encroaching on the pitch and the fans also raising their voices.

It took a few minutes for normalcy to return as the referee decided to dish out a red card to Adams, and the ball boy was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. With the Sunshine Stars trying to get the equalizer against 10-man Remo, the home team pushed forward after collecting the ball in the half, with Aniekeme getting his second goal and Remo’s second of the day as the stadium erupted.