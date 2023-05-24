Drama In Court As Falana Blocks Police From Charging Seun Kuti With Fresh Case

Femi Falana (SAN), the lawyer to the controversial musician, Seun Kuti on Wednesday blocked the effort of the Nigerian Police to charge his client with a fresh assault which, however, led to a mild drama in the Yaba Magistrate’s court. New Telegraph recalls that Adeola Olatunbosun, the presiding Magistrate was unable to attend the court due to training he attended on Tuesday, which made the court adjourn the case to Wednesday, May 24.

Speaking in defence of the afrobeat star, Falana raised two critical legal objections. First, he stated that the police were just presenting the fresh charges to him in court instead of the 48 hours prescribed by law and therefore failed to provide the defendant with adequate time to prepare his defense.

Second, following the Chief Magistrate’s order that the case file should be sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Falana described the police prosecutor’s latest effort as contemptuous of the court order.

The police were ordered by the Chief Magistrate to seek DPP’s legal advice on May 16, 2023, but the police did not adhere to the order.

Falana told the court that they can’t prosecute unless they appeal the judge’s order.

Kuti’s lawyers had said the purpose of Tuesday’s sitting was to receive the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) advice.

The legal team on Tuesday said, “The Court, as you will recall, had ordered that the prosecution of the case must be by the DPP’s office and not by the Police, hence the Police were also ordered to send the case file to the DPP for evaluation and decision as to prosecution.

“The court was, therefore, to sit today to receive the DPP’s advice, but did not because, as we’re informed, the Magistrate is attending a training course. However, the Advice of the DPP is not ready as the police investigation team is still holding onto the case file.

“Nevertheless, the release of Mr. Kuti on bail, as ordered by the Magistrate, is only waiting for administrative approval. That process has nothing to do with whether or not the court has a physical sitting.

“We are hopeful that Mr. Kuti will be out today on the bail granted him, having fulfilled the terms.”

The case was adjourned till July 3 for legal advice from the DPP.