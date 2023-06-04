Drama In Abuja As NATCOM Officers Impeach Mohammed, Install  Adegbenro

There was a mild drama in Abuja over the weekend when States Commandants and other Officers of the National Commission for the Coordination and Control of Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NATCOM) passed a vote of no confidence on Dr Baba Mohammed, the Commission’s Acting Director General, in his absence, and replacing him with Dr Adejare Adegbenro.

New Telegraph gathered that the event which took place in one of the Military’s secured Officers Mess in Asokoro District, Abuja was said to be a rare opportunity for repositioning the Commission for better service delivery.

Dr Fidel Agaba, Secretary-General, Standing Committee of NATCOM, who read the communique, said the decision to remove Mohammed and install Adegbenro was taken as a measure to support the new administration of Bola Tinubu in achieving a more secured country.

The Communique signed by several Officers of NATCOM, partly reads, ” Council of Commandants ( COCON) have therefore totally lost confidence in the leadership styles, approaches and incompetence of Dr. Baba Mohammed and hereby passes vote of no confidence on him.

” The Council/ Members of the State Directors/ Commandants have today duly duly ratified the appointment of Dr. Adejare Adegbenro the former Director Special Duties in the Commission as the new acting Director General of NATCOM who automatically takes over the mantle of leadership of the commission and all its affairs/ management with immediate effect “.

Adegbenro who immediately resumed as the new acting Director General of NATCOM, conducted newsmen round the newly rented office space for the Commission.

He noted that he was prepared to mobilise support from the State Commandants and other Officers of the commission to key into President Tinubu’s agenda for security.

Adegbenro also stated that the Commission would be more committed to collaborating with all relevant security agencies in Nigeria and other countries within the ECOWAS sub-region in curtailing illegal movement of arms.

He added that ” we are suffering insecurity in the country due to proliferation and importation of arms into the country. We are going to work in collaboration with other security agencies under ECOWAS to minimise or eradicate proliferation of small arms into the country “.