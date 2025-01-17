Drama At NASS Budget Defence Over Nigeria Police Force Funds

Share

There was drama yesterday at the 2025 budget defence session at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, when lawmakers tried to scrutinise the details of 2024 budget of the Nigeria Police Force.

The session turned rowdy when the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, was giving a breakdown of funds used for the construction of five zonal Police headquarters in the country.

Shortly after Egbetokun started his presentation, a member of the House of Representatives, Mark Esset from Akwa Ibom, interjected – questioning why the details of what the IGP read was not contained in the document given to him.

Supporting Rep Esset’s position, Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi – a member of the All Progressives Congress, representing Ebonyi Central and Deputy Senate Whip, insisted that as a senator he should have the appropriate copy of what the IGP shared to lawmakers.

Nwebonyi said: “We are here to serve Nigerians and Nigerians should see us as a very serious institution. We are not against the presentation of the IGP. But I, as the Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, should have what the IGP is reading.”

All efforts to explain his intention were voided by shouts and rowdiness which apparently led Nwebonyi’s anger to rapidly grow more intense after his Point of Order was overruled by the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs, Abubakar Makki Yalleman to allow the IGP continue with his presentation.

