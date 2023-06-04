Drama As Yul Edochie, Judy Austin Engage In Heated Argument (Video)

Nollywood couple, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin on Sunday engaged in a heated argument on social media.

Yul Edochie who took to his Facebook page to express his displeasure about Judy’s recent behaviours shared a viral video that captured both couples exchanging harsh words with each other.

Yul was heard emphatically telling Judy Austin to put down her cell phone and asking for her undivided attention, but the wife insisted that he should keep on talking for she was not holding the phone with her ears.

According to Yul, Judy disrespected him by turning a deaf ear while he was ranting over the crash of his car in the hand of a friend, named Chike, who borrowed it.

In response to her husband, Judy asked him to stop raising his voice at her. She reiterated that Yul was only transferring his aggression towards her after his friend crashed his car.

She went further with the approach at which he addressed the issue with his friend, Chike.

Yul finally slammed the door at her, after several back-and-forths arguments, leaving Judy Austin stunned.

Captioning the video, Yul Edochie wrote; “I don’t understand why I cannot talk to Judy and she’ll listen to me. I’m getting tired of this whole thing. I found this video she made and I had to post it.” See Video And Post Below:

However, many social media users,who came across the video, argued and concluded that the couple’s fight appeared staged, while others were in support of their faves.