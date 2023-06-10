Drama As Yul Edochie Forcefully Drag Judy Austin Out Of His Car (Video)

It seems all is not well with popular Nollywood couple, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin, as they are seen in another heated argument.

In a viral video making the rounds on the internet, it could be seen as Yul Edochie confronted his second wife, Judy Austin, for taking his car without his express permission, following the statement, Yul then proceeds to forcefully drag her out of his car.

It would be recalled that this is not the first time the Nollywood actors are seen in a heated argument, as they are fond of recording themselves whenever they are about to get it hot with one another.

In the viral video, Judy was about to drive out of her husband’s car when he stopped her, questioning why she would take his car without taking permission from him.

This, however, resulted in an intense back-and-forth exchange as Judy Austin refused to alight from the vehicle.

However, Yul who was losing his patience bluntly stated that she should always ask for his permission before taking his car, he then warned her to step out of his vehicle and use hers because he never granted her permission to take his car.

Judy however, questioned him, saying, since when do I have to ask for permission before taking your car, in response to her, he said since when she told him game on.

As Judy was acting adamant and refused to alight from his car, she forcefully drag her out of his car.

Netizens have taken to their social media handles to express concern over their recent ordeal as some wondered whether they’re play-acting or whether what they’re seeing is the beginning of a marital conflict.

Watch the video below;

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtRnHv9IUht/?igshid=ZWQyN2ExYTkwZQ==