Drama As Yul Edochie Denies Marriage To Judy Austin

It would be recalled that the actor’s first wife, May had three months ago filed a divorce petition against her husband, Yul while slamming N100 million in damages on his second wife, Judy Austin.

She had also sought a restraining order to prevent Yul from entering their former marital residence, citing worries for her and their children’s safety.

Following their marital crisis, May obtained full custody of their children.

However, during the divorce procession in court, the actor apparently denies being married to Judy, as he claims May as his only wife, leaving many perplexed by the unexpected shift in the ongoing legal battle.

This was revealed by a blogger via her Instagram page, alleging that Judy Austin agreed with Yul’s declaration, claiming that they are not married.

The duo claimed that they were surprised when they discovered they were allegedly married through online platforms.

They also rejected the veracity of these allegations, underlining that the material spreading on blogs was untrue.