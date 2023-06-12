Drama As Wizkid Unfollows Everyone On IG, Except Naira Marley

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats star, Ayo Balogun, popularly known by his stage name, Wizkid has unfollowed everyone on his verified Instagram page apart from Naira Marley.

New Telegraph recalls that the sensational singer has been making headlines nonstop over his recent actions and a quick check on Wizkid’s page this morning showed his post are still on his page, except for his followings.

This act came days after his colleague and the Afrobeats singer, Davido started the new and old cats drama.

However, this is not the first time Wizkid would make headlines with his Instagram page. In 2019, the singer deleted every post on his timeline.

See a screenshot of Wizkid’s IG account below:



Reactions trailing Wizkid’s action.

themaleek: “Wizkid unfollow everybody for IG, con leave only Naira Marley?? I no understand.”

Shuaib0lawale: “Na Naira Marley be the supplier .”

Nomorepainrgrts: “Baba won drop jam.”

thEugoFranchice “WIZKID na confirmed INTROVERT Niga does much better in his own space, without the clouts, craze, wave & attention seeking. But not a lot of people know this. Maybe a collabo with Naira Marley could be on his agenda.”

https://twitter.com/themahleek/status/1668174016941522945?s=46

https://twitter.com/olayinkademoney/status/1668175558956535809?s=46

https://twitter.com/irunnia_/status/1668175672403951618?s=46

https://twitter.com/oghenerie_jnr/status/1668174246198091777?s=46