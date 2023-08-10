Drama As Uriel Tackles Venita Over Mercy Eke’s Role As Queen

Drama in Big Brother’s house as All-Stars housemate, Uriel tackles Venita over her choice of role, after casting Mercy Eke and Frodd as the king and queen in an upcoming Nollywood drama within the house.

The drama started when Uriel openly expressed her desire to portray the queen’s character in the upcoming drama to Venita, saying that auditioning should be carried out in other to select a king and a queen.

However, Venita on the other hand said she has already allocated the role to Mercy Eke and Frodd as the king and queen in the drama, this made Uriel feel as though Venita was being biased, without giving others the opportunity to showcase their talents.

Uriel also said that Venita is giving her favorite (Mercy) the major role and she feels she’s better at playing the role than Mercy.

While their feud escalated, Uriel had taken her concerns to fellow housemates Kiddwaya and Alex, filling them in on the ongoing conflict.

In other for peace to reign in the house, Kiddwaya consoled Uriel as he reassured her that there would be future opportunities for her to participate in other wager games.

However, Uriel remained resolute in her quest for the queen’s role.

She even shared her determination with other housemates, affirming that she would not allow Mercy Eke to take on the role of the queen in the upcoming drama play.

