Drama As Tacha Seizes Keke Driver’s Key For Bashing Her Mercedes Benz

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha has seized the keys of an overzealous Keke driver who bashed her Mercedes Benz with his tricycle.

The 27-year-old reality star took to her Instagram page to lament the reckless driving of Lagos drivers and bad behaviours.

The Keke driver who was behind Tacha, tried to overtake her a speed, but unfortunately for him, he bashed her car.

Narrating the event in a video shared on her page, it could be seen that the front bumper of her Mercedes Benz was damaged.

The reality star who was angered by the whole incident, marched to the Keke driver, confronted him, and demanded that he give her the keys to his tricycle.

Crowds of spectators gathered to witness the scene as some were seen trying to fix back the bumper.

