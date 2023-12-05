Drama as Senate probes FG’s N250bn gas expansion programme

T here was a minor drama at the National Assembly Complex last week, when the Senate commenced its proposed investigation into the N250 billion National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) being handled by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on behalf of the Federal Government.

The Senate Committee on Gas Resources probing the disbursement of the intervention funds to some firms in the oil and gas sector, had invited some of the benefiting firms, through an advert placement in one of the nation’s leading dailies on November 23, 2023.

In 2020, the Federal Government through the CBN, had launched the N250 billion National Gas Expansion Programme. The government explained that the programme was in a bid to provide access to private sector investments in the domestic gas value chain and stimulate investments in development of infrastructure.

Government also pointed out that the National Gas Expansion Programme was aimed at optimizing the domestic gas resources for economic development, just as the CBN also noted that “with proven gas reserves of 188 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas, the natural gas industry presents an opportunity to diversify the economy through domestic commercial utilisation of its natural gas.”

At the commencement of the investigative hearing on Thursday last week, the Senate Committee on Gas Resources, threatened to involve the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to recover the disbursed money from companies found to be defaulting by not judiciously utilizing the funds for the purpose they collected the money.

Fourteen companies, which allegedly collected about N135 billion out of the funds appeared before the Senate Panel to defend the utilisation of the loans they collected.

Lack of synergy

Members of the Committee expressed concerns and described as unacceptable, the fact that there was no synergy between the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the CBN on the project. They also queried the discriminatory disbursement of the funds to the beneficiaries and wondered why some firms collected more than the N10 billion credit limit.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, who collected the records of the beneficiaries and the locations of their project sites for immediate investigations, lamented that the funds released under the gas expansion and intervention fund were inappropriately accessed.

His words: “The task of the committee is to ensure that the companies actually expended the funds on what they collected it for. The observation of the Committee is that there are inconsistencies in the process and the Committee may not hesitate to involve the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to recover the funds.

“Some of the beneficiaries did not follow the guidelines. For instance, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources is not even aware that the funds had been released. The guidelines stated clearly without ambiguity that they are supposed to do evaluation at the Ministry before the list of the qualified ones would be sent to the CBN for them to access the loans but that was not done properly.

“We have also discovered that some of the companies do not have anything on ground since they got the loan. The committee would investigate all the observations and work on them and let Nigerians know the true position of things.”

Drama over mode of invitation

However, the Legal Adviser to one of the beneficiaries, Lee Engineering and Construction Company, Mr. Matthew Agbadon, while making presentation on behalf of the company, complained that the publication made by the committee in a newspaper had put the firm in a negative perspective before the public.

His words: “We present to your esteemed committee, our compliments, and refer to your publication in THISDAY Newspaper of Thursday November 23, 2023 at page 15 therein, inviting our company on the above subject. Our response to your open invitation is as follows:

“Our company is one hundred percent Nigerian owned, and a major player in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry with over 32years solid records of outstanding and sterling performance. We have also executed and still executing major projects in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria. We have track records of performance for which we have been commended by our various clients. As at today, our company has about 4,000 employees. And this numbers will increase when this project comes into full operation. The factory to which this loan was deployed is one of our business units.

“With due respect to your Committee and without trying to tell you how to go about your committee’s work, we were taken aback that a very well-known company like ours, with a known address, was invited on this subject through the newspaper publication in the manner that your committee did.

“You will agree with us that in our country today, publications like your open invitation, may send the wrong message to some gullible members of the public who now have the perception that all businessmen in Nigeria are dubious, and that our company may have taken money from the CBN without utilizing the money for the purpose for which it was meant.

“Indeed, we have received many telephone calls and messages from our stakeholders (including our clients) and business partners, within and from outside the country, who read your newspaper advertorial on this subject, asking to know what was amiss. Needless to state that our company has been highly scandalized and embarrassed by your publication on this subject, and which may not have been the intention of your committee.”

Consequently, Agbadon requested the committee to redress the damage the publication might have caused the firm, urging the lawmakers to protect Lee Engineering and Construction Company from those Nigerians who are judgmental on such matters.

He said: “Finally, Distinguished Chairman and members, while we thank you for this opportunity to present our case in this matter, we implore this Committee to use its good offices to correct the publications circulating in the traditional, social and online media, writing tendentious and even libelous stories about us, as a result of this invitation by your esteemed committee. We need your protection from those Nigerians who are judgmental on matters like this.”

Highlighting the involvement of the firm in the oil and gas industry in the last three decades, the company representative said: “With Nigeria’s commitment to leverage her rich hydrocarbon deposits to expand her economy and take Nigeria to the next level in the current global energy industry, one company that has consistently shown expertise, experience, technical capabilities and resilience in leveraging the enormous opportunities that now abound in the energy sector, is Lee Engineering and Construction Company Ltd, which has been in operation for 32 years.”

Agbadon told the committee that there had been a fundamental misconception in the public domain that some people just leveraged on the CBN money, stole it and went away, stressing that the insinuation was far from the truth. He explained that “the truth of the he matter is that as a beneficiary of that scheme, we had business with the commercial bank. The discussion was done at the commercial bank level and due diligence was done and our application was approved. Based on the application we accessed the facility as an organization.”