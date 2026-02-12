There was mid drama at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, as security operatives allegedly attempted to arrest former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai,

New Telegraph reports that the drama occured shortly after the African Democratic Congress (ADC) cheiftaon arrived from Cairo, Egypt.

Confirming the development, El-Rufai’s Media Adviser, Muyiwa Adekeye, took to his verified X handle to tweet about it.

According to Adekeye, the operatives approached the immediate past governor after he disembarked from his flight and tried to take him into custody.

READ ALSO:

He, however, noted that El-Rufai refused to comply with the request, insisting that he would not accompany the agents without a formal invitation.

Adekeye further alleged that the officers seized the former governor’s passport during the encounter.

The statement read, “Security agents today attempted to arrest Malam Nasir El-Rufai as he arrived on a flight from Cairo.

“Malam El-Rufai declined to follow them without a formal invitation. They, however, snatched his passport from an aide,” he added.

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official response from security agencies regarding the incident.