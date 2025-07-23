Drama As Security Bars Natasha From Entering NASS

There was mild drama at the gate of the National Assembly yesterday as security barred Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from gaining access to the complex to resume her legislative duties. She had vowed to resume her duties following a court ruling that declared her suspension unconstitutional, null, and void. The upper house in March suspended the representative of Kogi Central for six months over alleged misconduct and refusal to comply with the chamber’s sitting arrangement during plenary on February 20.

However, Akpoti-Uduaghan approached the Federal High Court Abuja seeking to reverse her suspension. Justice Binta Nyako earlier this month ordered the Senate to reinstate her, describing her suspension as “excessive”. Akpoti-Uduaghan insisted on resuming plenary yesterday in line with Justice Nyako’s ruling despite an appeal filed by Senate President Godswill Akpabio challenging the judgment.

On her arrival at the National Assembly, Akpoti-Uduaghan, accompanied by activist Aisha Yesufu, was prevented by police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Department of State Services (DSS) officials at the gate. When it was obvious that she would not be allowed to drive into the complex, Akpoti-Uduaghan and her team resorted to making the rest of the journey on foot even as the rain drizzled over her and the crowd of supporters However, even after braving the odds to take the long walk, Akpoti-Uduaghan could not go beyond the last and final gate as security officials formed a human barricade to prevent her from going further. While she attempted to move beyond the human barricade, the last and final gate that led into the National Assembly Arcade was securely shut against her.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who expressed disappointment at the development, said she decided to resume duties after notifying the Senate through two letters. She said: “I’m disappointed on two grounds. One is the number of policemen that we met outside, all well-kitted with guns, charging at a female Senator who is unarmed with her people and other patriotic Nigerians.

“The second thing is the fact that the Senate under the leadership of Godswill Akpabio has decided to become lawbreakers by denying me entrance into the chamber to resume my duties. “There have been some conversations in the media by his own team trying to twist the narrative that the judge did not order my reinstatement, and I would like to clarify that.

“I will refer you to Section 318 of the 1999 Constitution. It is very clear that court decisions come in five ways. “It could be a judicial decree. It could be a sentence. It could be an order. It could be a conviction and it could be a recommendation. “So an order is just one of the five decisions that a judge can pronounce over any case. And mine tilts towards a recommendation.

“You would think that a recommendation is voluntary. That means the Senate has the right either to comply or not to comply. If you go further to Section 287( 3 ) of the 1999 Constitution, it actually specifies in clear terms that decisions, that any of these five decisions from any of the Nigerian courts are binding and enforceable on every Nigerian and every authority.” Akpoti-Uduaghan dismissed the appeal filed by the Senate.

She said: “It is clear that it is not the National Assembly, nor is it the Senate, that appealed the judgment. “It’s Akpabio himself. Read it. Akpabio is the only appellant. “The National Assembly has not appealed the judgment. The Senate has not appealed the judgment. The Committee on Ethics that suspended me wrongly has not appealed the judgment.”