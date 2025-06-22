Drama As Resigned Rivers LGA Administrator Claims He’s Still In Charge

Share

The Local Government Administrator of Ahoada East in Rivers State, Goodluck Iheamnacho, has stirred controversy by refuting claims that he voluntarily resigned his position, insisting he was coerced by thugs who assaulted him and forced him to sign a resignation letter.

Iheamnacho, who was appointed by the state’s Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, just over two months ago, reportedly submitted a resignation letter dated June 20, in which he cited a return to the private sector and thanked the people of Ahoada East for the opportunity to serve.

The letter immediately generated mixed reactions across political divides, with some opponents of the emergency rule in the state claiming that more resignations were imminent.

However, speaking during a radio interview with Nigeria Info 92.3 FM in Port Harcourt, Iheamnacho dismissed the resignation letter, claiming it was written under duress.

“I did not resign from my appointment as the Sole Administrator of Ahoada East. I was attacked in my office and forced to sign that letter. The letter they circulated was not signed by me willingly. I know nothing about it,” he said.

“I want to assure members of the public that I am still the Sole Administrator of Ahoada East. Any information suggesting otherwise is null and void.”

Corroborating his claims, a video has surfaced online showing a man resembling Iheamnacho being beaten by unidentified individuals, while being ordered to sign a document, presumably the resignation letter, while seated on the ground.

But in a counterclaim, the Chief Security Officer of Ahoada East, Hector Ekeakita, also speaking on Nigeria Info 92.3 FM, denied that Iheamnacho was assaulted or coerced.

According to Ekeakita, the resignation occurred after a group of aggrieved youths visited the council secretariat to demand accountability regarding the state of the LGA and how funds were being managed.

“The youths simply wanted answers. They asked him why the LGA was so dirty, why staff were not reporting to work, and why he was running the council from Port Harcourt. In the heat of the moment and under pressure from the youths, he decided to resign,” Ekeakita said.

The unfolding drama has added to the political tension in Rivers State amid growing criticism of the interim administration structure currently governing the LGAs.

