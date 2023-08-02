Drama As Protesting NUPRC Staff Barricade Office Gate With Vehicle 

…chant Komolafe must go

There was a mild drama in Abuja on Wednesday as protesting workers of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission ( NUPRC) used a vehicle to barricade the gate of their office located at Utako, preventing top management staff from accessing the premises.

Some of the angry protesters, in their numbers also locked all the entrance gates of the NUPRC annex office, at Jabi District, where they chanted war songs, demanding the sack of their Chief Executive Officer Engr. Gbenga Komolafe.

The protesters urged President Bola Tinubu to immediately purge NUPRC of counterproductive staff, including the Chief Executive Officer, whom they said has a lot of unresolved issues hanging on his neck.

The Chairman of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria ( PENGANSSAN ) NUPRC branch, Okey Anya insisted that Komolafe must resign to pave the way for a forensic auditing that will put the Commission on a better footing.

Anya stated that the angry workers were not just fighting for their welfare, but to ensure that accountability was enshrined at every level of the Commission.

Also, the National Treasurer of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, (PENGASSAN), Owan David, who joined the protest, noted that efforts have been made to correct some of the abnormalities going on at NUPRC, but certain interests have continued to frustrate it.

He, however, warned ” that if nothing was done to listen and address the situation, workers through the instrumentality of the union will not hesitate to withdraw from their duty pots nationwide.