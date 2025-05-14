Drama As Portable Clashes With Area Boys In Public Scene

In a viral video, the ‘Zauu’ crooner was seen holding a gold stick while in his truck and furiously addressing the area boys that wanted to come close to his car.

He warned them off, threatening to ‘break their heads’ with the golf stick he brandished menacingly.

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as some netizens criticized this unruly behaviour.

Reaction trailing this posts;

@IkechukwuM72901 said: “People wey normal for this Nigeria no reach 10″

@TowFunFun opined: “Portable is in Abuja, this video must be his twins or he travelled back in time.

Don’t accuse this innocent troublemaker please.”

@Tumzy9 wrote: “People Dey use baseball bat baba say na golf stick he wan use ”

@fobecyril said: “He go soon dey run go church and beg”

@olabello231 wrote: “This guy too get mind sha . Coming from someone like me that was born and raised in A Ghetto style area. There are some stuff you just let go when you are big because this people no get joy and they knew how you started and can go any lenght to do you bad in area like this”

