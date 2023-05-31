New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
Drama As Police Seal Plateau House Of Assembly

The operatives of the Plateau State Police Command have sealed the State House of Assembly and prevented lawmakers from performing their official duties on Wednesday, May 31.

Recall that the Assembly had been shut for two months by the state police command following the speakership struggles between the ex-speaker, Ayuba Abok and his successor, Yakubu Sanda.

But the Assembly was opened on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, for the lawmakers to hold plenary barely 24 hours after Caleb Mutfwang succeeded Simon Lalong as the new governor of the state.

Speaking with newsmen on Wednesday, the lawmaker representing Jos South Constituency, Gwottson Fom said the Assembly complex was sealed by the police.

Gwottson condemned the action of the police, stressing that the development had prevented the state lawmakers from reconvening for the plenary scheduled for this morning.

He said, “We held our plenary yesterday (Tuesday) without any problem, and we considered some important bills and passed some motions for the good of our people.

“We intend to reconvene today (Wednesday) to continue with our legislative functions only for the police to barricade the complex.

As lawmakers, we don’t know what the problem is this time around that will make the police seal the state Assembly complex again and stop lawmakers from performing their duties.

”So, we are going to address a press conference to draw the attention of the world to what is happening in Plateau State because the police are trying to kill democracy in Plateau.”

